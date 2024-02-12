Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada and Samoa State Partnership Program Opening Ceremony Introductory Video

    APIA, SAMOA

    02.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jakob Ivanick 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 45 second introduction video detailing the first subject matter exchange between Nevada and Samoa as part of the State Partnership Program.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 913183
    VIRIN: 240218-Z-TV116-2001
    Filename: DOD_110132917
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: APIA, WS

    This work, Nevada and Samoa State Partnership Program Opening Ceremony Introductory Video, by SrA Jakob Ivanick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nevada
    Samoa
    National Guard
    SPP
    Indo Pacific

