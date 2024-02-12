video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interview with Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark about Accelerating the Legacy 2024. Accelerating the Legacy is a Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Carl Good and Airman First Class Jared Brewer)