Interview with Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark about Accelerating the Legacy 2024. Accelerating the Legacy is a Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Carl Good and Airman First Class Jared Brewer)
