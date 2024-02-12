Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Accelerating the Legacy

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Interview with Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark about Accelerating the Legacy 2024. Accelerating the Legacy is a Black History Month aviation heritage event that honors the past, develops the present, and promotes the future of aviation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Carl Good and Airman First Class Jared Brewer)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 16:31
    Category: Interviews
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston

