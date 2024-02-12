Accelerating the Legacy Interview with Dr. Richardson

Interview stringer with Dr. Eugene J. Richardson Jr, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman. Dr. Richardson served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot, at a time when America was still legally enforcing segregation. The success of the Tuskegee Airmen during WWII subsequently led to the military eliminating segregation 1948. On February 17th, 2024, Dr. Richardson sat down to discuss this history and why Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston is an important event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jared Brewer, Airman First Class Katelyn Fankhauser, and Airman First Class Carl Good)
