Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accelerating the Legacy Interview with Dr. Richardson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good, Airman 1st Class Katelyn Fankhauser and Airman 1st Class Jared Brewer

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Interview stringer with Dr. Eugene J. Richardson Jr, Documented Original Tuskegee Airman. Dr. Richardson served in the Army Air Corps as a pilot, at a time when America was still legally enforcing segregation. The success of the Tuskegee Airmen during WWII subsequently led to the military eliminating segregation 1948. On February 17th, 2024, Dr. Richardson sat down to discuss this history and why Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston is an important event. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jared Brewer, Airman First Class Katelyn Fankhauser, and Airman First Class Carl Good)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 16:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913173
    VIRIN: 240217-F-XB433-8922
    Filename: DOD_110132778
    Length: 00:18:32
    Location: CHARLESTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy Interview with Dr. Richardson, by A1C Carl Good, A1C Katelyn Fankhauser and A1C Jared Brewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee
    tuskegee airman
    Accelerating the Legacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT