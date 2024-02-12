video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of Accelerating the Legacy 2024. Accelerating the Legacy serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while offering professional development and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Carl Good and Airman First Class Jared Brewer)