B-roll of Accelerating the Legacy 2024. Accelerating the Legacy serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen while offering professional development and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Carl Good and Airman First Class Jared Brewer)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913163
|VIRIN:
|240217-F-CG010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110132650
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Accelerating the Legacy, by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT