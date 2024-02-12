U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan "Vapor" Loucks, Commander of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron stops by our South Korea partners for a visit before heading out to conduct a routine Bomber Task Force mission departing and returning to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 14, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. We will continue to assure Allies and partners while simultaneously deterring opportunistic acts of aggression through forward presence and the ability to rapidly respond to crises. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913158
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-EY126-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110132360
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Bomber Task Force Strengthens Bonds with Allied Partners, by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
