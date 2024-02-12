Coast Guard medevacs man near Port Fourchon, La.

An Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 56-year-old man from an offshore floating outer continental shelf facility, Helix Producer 1, approximately 95 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Feb. 17, 2023. It was reported the man was experiencing kidney stone symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)
