Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs man near Port Fourchon, La.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 56-year-old man from an offshore floating outer continental shelf facility, Helix Producer 1, approximately 95 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Feb. 17, 2023. It was reported the man was experiencing kidney stone symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913157
    VIRIN: 240217-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110132249
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man near Port Fourchon, La., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    Air Station New Orleans
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT