U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors conduct debris removal operations on Shaw Street in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 5, 2024. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE B-roll by Robert DeDeaux)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 15:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913151
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-RY318-9013
|Filename:
|DOD_110131959
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE conducts Shaw Street debris removal, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
