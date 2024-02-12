Short video on the The Oregon Army National Guard recently trained with new M3E1 MAAWS recoilless rifles during the week of February 5-9, 2024, modernizing their equipment and enhancing lethality. The lightweight, versatile weapons were fielded to Oregon infantry units during training at Orchard Combat Center, where Guardsmen gained proficiency through classroom and live-fire instruction.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913149
|VIRIN:
|220207-Z-ZJ128-2001
|PIN:
|220207-B
|Filename:
|DOD_110131889
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Oregon National Guard 'Always Ready' with M3E1 Fielding
