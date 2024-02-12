Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard 'Always Ready' with M3E1 Fielding

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Short video on the The Oregon Army National Guard recently trained with new M3E1 MAAWS recoilless rifles during the week of February 5-9, 2024, modernizing their equipment and enhancing lethality. The lightweight, versatile weapons were fielded to Oregon infantry units during training at Orchard Combat Center, where Guardsmen gained proficiency through classroom and live-fire instruction.

    Orchard Combat Training Center
    ORARNG
    M3E1 MAAWS
    Carl Gustaf live fire

