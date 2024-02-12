Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Progression and Purpose: The Silent Drill Platoon

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Corporal Gerald Wells III, Rifle Inspector, Silent Drill Platoon (SDP), Marine Barracks Washington discusses the progression and purpose of the SDP spring training in Yuma, Ariz. and the Battle Color Detachment tour to follow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment has arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. to begin training for upcoming performances throughout the west coast. Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps
    BCD Tour
    2024MarineBarracksTour

