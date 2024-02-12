Progression and Purpose: The Silent Drill Platoon

Corporal Gerald Wells III, Rifle Inspector, Silent Drill Platoon (SDP), Marine Barracks Washington discusses the progression and purpose of the SDP spring training in Yuma, Ariz. and the Battle Color Detachment tour to follow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment has arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz. to begin training for upcoming performances throughout the west coast. Marines will perfect their drill and continue the tradition of ceremonial excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|02.11.2024
|02.16.2024 22:58
|Video Productions
|913146
|230211-M-UM973-1001
|DOD_110131641
|00:00:57
|YUMA, AZ, US
|0
|0
