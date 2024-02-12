Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Master Chief Rebana Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Rebana, former command master chief of II Marine Expeditionary Force, retires after 30 years of service, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. Rebana enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1994 and since has served in various leadership billets including command master chief of 3d Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, 2d Marine Division, and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913137
    VIRIN: 240216-M-HC655-1001
    Filename: DOD_110131474
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Rebana Retirement Ceremony, by LCpl Maurion Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CMC
    retirement ceremony
    II MEF
    FMF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT