Master Chief Rebana Retirement Ceremony

U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Rebana, former command master chief of II Marine Expeditionary Force, retires after 30 years of service, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. Rebana enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1994 and since has served in various leadership billets including command master chief of 3d Medical Battalion, 2d Marine Logistics Group, 2d Marine Division, and II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Maurion Moore)
02.16.2024
02.16.2024
B-Roll
|913137
|240216-M-HC655-1001
|DOD_110131474
|00:04:46
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|0
|0
