Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, conduct a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024.
JPMRC 24-02 is held in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, transferring the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 00:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913135
|VIRIN:
|250215-A-CB603-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110131436
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1/11 IBCT Conducts Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02, by SFC Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
