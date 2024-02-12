1/11 IBCT Conducts Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, conduct a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024.



JPMRC 24-02 is held in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, transferring the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies.