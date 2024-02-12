Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1/11 IBCT Conducts Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ian Morales 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, conduct a joint air assault onto Buffalo Drop Zone near Donnelly Training Area as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Training Center 24-02, Feb. 15, 2024.

    JPMRC 24-02 is held in the coldest part of the Alaskan winter, exposing roughly 10,000 joint, multi-national service members to unforgiving conditions, transferring the division’s expertise in the Arctic in support of the Army, the DoD and the Nation’s Arctic and Defense Strategies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 00:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913135
    VIRIN: 250215-A-CB603-1003
    Filename: DOD_110131436
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/11 IBCT Conducts Air Assault into JPMRC 24-02, by SFC Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chinook
    Alaska
    Arctic
    air assault
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT