    2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, EIB Training

    RIVERDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Video by Spc. Michael Hayes 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct medical training in preparation for the Expert Infantry Badge certification, February 10, 2024, Riverdale, NJ. This badge is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate proficiency in basic infantry skills like first aid, weapons qualification, and care under fire.
    (New Jersey National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913130
    VIRIN: 241023-Z-PJ092-1003
    Filename: DOD_110131338
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RIVERDALE, NJ, US

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, EIB Training, by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Jersey
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Infantry Tactics
    Expert Infantry Badge qualification

