Soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct medical training in preparation for the Expert Infantry Badge certification, February 10, 2024, Riverdale, NJ. This badge is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate proficiency in basic infantry skills like first aid, weapons qualification, and care under fire.
(New Jersey National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 16:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913129
|VIRIN:
|240210-Z-PJ092-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110131274
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|RIVERDALE, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, EIB Training, by SPC Michael Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT