2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, EIB Training

Soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard conduct medical training in preparation for the Expert Infantry Badge certification, February 10, 2024, Riverdale, NJ. This badge is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate proficiency in basic infantry skills like first aid, weapons qualification, and care under fire.

(New Jersey National Guard video by Spc. Michael Hayes)