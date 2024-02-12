Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo "Bear" Battery, 4-27 FA Commence Artillery Table XV

    TORUN, POLAND

    02.16.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Bravo "Bear" Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, commenced battery qualification, Artillery Table XV at Forward Operating Station Torun, Poland February 13-16, 2024. During Artillery Table XV, Soldiers conduct tactical movements from several firing points and process multiple distinct fire missions. It is battery level training exercise that integrates fires into a tactical training scenario evaluated by senior FIRES leadership and master gunners to qualify the battery and ensure they can provide accurate and timely fires in support of the brigade. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913127
    VIRIN: 240216-A-AJ772-6835
    Filename: DOD_110131204
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: TORUN, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne
    #VCorps

