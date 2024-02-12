Bravo "Bear" Battery, 4-27 FA Commence Artillery Table XV

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bravo "Bear" Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, commenced battery qualification, Artillery Table XV at Forward Operating Station Torun, Poland February 13-16, 2024. During Artillery Table XV, Soldiers conduct tactical movements from several firing points and process multiple distinct fire missions. It is battery level training exercise that integrates fires into a tactical training scenario evaluated by senior FIRES leadership and master gunners to qualify the battery and ensure they can provide accurate and timely fires in support of the brigade. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)