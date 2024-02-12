Live-Stream: I MEF Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles, Sgt. Nello Miele and Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm, during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Feb. 16, 2024. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele, Sgt. Bryant Rodriguez, Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 20:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913126
    VIRIN: 240216-M-M0312-7874
    Filename: DOD_110131201
    Length: 01:30:42
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

