Lake Okeechobee Media call 2

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth talks with local media during a weekly Lake Okeechobee Media call Feb. 16, 2024. Booth discusses and provides insight of water releases expected this weekend. Media Questions and Answers.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 15:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|913122
|VIRIN:
|240216-A-BO243-1212
|Filename:
|DOD_110131196
|Length:
|00:28:38
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
