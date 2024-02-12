Lake Okeechobee Media call 2

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District Commander, Col. James Booth talks with local media during a weekly Lake Okeechobee Media call Feb. 16, 2024. Booth discusses and provides insight of water releases expected this weekend. Media Questions and Answers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 15:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913122
    VIRIN: 240216-A-BO243-1212
    Filename: DOD_110131196
    Length: 00:28:38
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    TAGS

    Jacksonville District
    Lake Okeechobee waterways
    Lake Okeechobee Media call
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Col. James Booth

