    71st RQS and 74th FS perform Aerial and FARP refueling

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Watch the 71st Rescue Squadron’s HC-130J Combat King II crew skillfully execute aerial refueling with a KC-46A Pegasus from Seymour Johnson AFB and FARP training to ensure swift operations no matter the challenge, conditions or location.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913121
    VIRIN: 240213-F-JS667-4754
    Filename: DOD_110131192
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 71st RQS and 74th FS perform Aerial and FARP refueling, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Refueling
    FARP
    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    23rd Wing

