Watch the 71st Rescue Squadron’s HC-130J Combat King II crew skillfully execute aerial refueling with a KC-46A Pegasus from Seymour Johnson AFB and FARP training to ensure swift operations no matter the challenge, conditions or location.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913121
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-JS667-4754
|Filename:
|DOD_110131192
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MOODY AFB, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 71st RQS and 74th FS perform Aerial and FARP refueling, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
