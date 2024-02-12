Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Okeechobee Media Call 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Lake Okeechobee Media Call. Col. James Booth, commander Jacksonville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers talks with local media about water flows and releases.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 15:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 913117
    VIRIN: 240216-A-BO243-1210
    Filename: DOD_110131159
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Okeechobee Media Call 1, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT