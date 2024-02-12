The U.S. Army and Army Futures Command will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.
PC-C4 provides a critical venue to transform the Army, and to ensure future war-winning readiness with joint and allied participation. PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, and militaries allies from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Rincon)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 17:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913116
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-BW340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110131158
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel # 2, by SGT David Rincon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT