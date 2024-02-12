Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel # 2

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. David Rincon 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The U.S. Army and Army Futures Command will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.
    PC-C4 provides a critical venue to transform the Army, and to ensure future war-winning readiness with joint and allied participation. PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, and militaries allies from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

    PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Rincon)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 17:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913116
    VIRIN: 240215-A-BW340-1001
    Filename: DOD_110131158
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

    This work, Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel # 2, by SGT David Rincon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Capstone 4

