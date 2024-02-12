Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel # 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army and Army Futures Command will host Project Convergence Capstone 4 (PC-C4), a joint and multination, two-phase, experiment from Feb. 23 – March 20, 2024.

PC-C4 provides a critical venue to transform the Army, and to ensure future war-winning readiness with joint and allied participation. PC-C4 participants include the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Space Force, and militaries allies from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.



PC-C4 is a culmination of numerous preceding exercises, experimentations, and events; it provides a critical venue to identify and refine recommendations necessary to transform the Army and ensure future war-winning readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. David Rincon)