Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel

Project Convergence Capstone 4 is a Joint and Multinational force experiment taking place at Camp Pendleton, California and the National Training Center throughout the months of February and March 2024. PC-C4 provides a critical venue to transform the Army, and to ensure future war-winning readiness with joint and allied participation. PC-C4 is the culmination of many preceding exercises and experiments that will shape the future operating environment.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jerron Bruce)
02.16.2024
02.16.2024 17:39
Video Productions
913114
240215-A-HP253-1001
DOD_110131150
00:00:30
CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
1
1
