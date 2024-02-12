Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Project Convergence Capstone 4 is a Joint and Multinational force experiment taking place at Camp Pendleton, California and the National Training Center throughout the months of February and March 2024. PC-C4 provides a critical venue to transform the Army, and to ensure future war-winning readiness with joint and allied participation. PC-C4 is the culmination of many preceding exercises and experiments that will shape the future operating environment.

(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jerron Bruce)