    Project Convergence Capstone 4 Social Media Reel

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jerron Bruce 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Project Convergence Capstone 4 is a Joint and Multinational force experiment taking place at Camp Pendleton, California and the National Training Center throughout the months of February and March 2024. PC-C4 provides a critical venue to transform the Army, and to ensure future war-winning readiness with joint and allied participation. PC-C4 is the culmination of many preceding exercises and experiments that will shape the future operating environment.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jerron Bruce)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913114
    VIRIN: 240215-A-HP253-1001
    Filename: DOD_110131150
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

