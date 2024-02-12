Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, AETC command chief, discuss the change from AETC to Airman Development Command and how the command is at the forefront of the Air Force’s readiness and most significant organizational change in just over three decades. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 15:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913113
|VIRIN:
|240216-O-YB458-7449
|Filename:
|DOD_110131149
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Great Power Competition Re-optimization, by Andriy Agashchuk and Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
