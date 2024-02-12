Great Power Competition Re-optimization

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, AETC command chief, discuss the change from AETC to Airman Development Command and how the command is at the forefront of the Air Force’s readiness and most significant organizational change in just over three decades. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)