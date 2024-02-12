Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Great Power Competition Re-optimization

    JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Andriy Agashchuk and Sarayuth Pinthong

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, AETC command chief, discuss the change from AETC to Airman Development Command and how the command is at the forefront of the Air Force’s readiness and most significant organizational change in just over three decades. (U.S. Air Force video by Andriy Agashchuk)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 15:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913113
    VIRIN: 240216-O-YB458-7449
    Filename: DOD_110131149
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: JBSA RANDOLPH, TX, US

    AETC
    Advance Force Development
    Airman Development Command

