Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed recognizes Presidents Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, speaks about Presidents Day at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 14, 2024. Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February to celebrate George Washington's, the United States' first president, birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 14:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913111
    VIRIN: 240216-N-FH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_110131068
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed recognizes Presidents Day, by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Walter Reed
    Presidents Day
    Navy
    Army
    Presidents

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT