Walter Reed recognizes Presidents Day

Capt. Melissa Austin, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's director, speaks about Presidents Day at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, Feb. 14, 2024. Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February to celebrate George Washington's, the United States' first president, birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 14:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913111
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-FH905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110131068
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
