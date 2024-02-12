Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Development Framework video series, Episode 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pacific Area Staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is pleased to introduce a new video series focusing on the Leadership Development Framework (LDF). The framework is a policy and training tool that communicates what the Coast Guard expects from its leaders as they progress through their careers. The 28 leadership competencies that create this framework represent the qualities the Coast Guard says make up an effective leader.



In this fourth and final installment, Lt. Cmdr. Mary Bitzer, Coast Guard Counterintelligence Service Deputy Supervisory Agent Region West, shares her thoughts and insights on learning, leadership, and professional development as members progress throughout their Coast Guard careers.