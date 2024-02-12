Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 444 ENG CO. (CEC) Combined Engineer Clearance-Infantry. Robot Training February 14th-15th, 2023

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 680 ENG CO CEC/I, are here at the 99th RD New Equipment Fielding Site training with robots issued to them from the Fort Leonard Wood Robotics University. These robots are lightweight, packable, unmanned systems, used for a variety of missions including remote explosive obstacle counter measures (EOCM) from a distance. Soldiers are being trained as ‘train the trainers’ and will bring these robots back to their home units where they will in turn train their peers. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913106
    VIRIN: 240215-A-IE493-2015
    Filename: DOD_110130809
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

