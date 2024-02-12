Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 444 ENG CO. (CEC) Combined Engineer Clearance-Infantry. Robot Training February 14th-15th, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913104" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 680 ENG CO CEC/I, are here at the 99th RD New Equipment Fielding Site training with robots issued to them from the Fort Leonard Wood Robotics University. These robots are lightweight, packable, unmanned systems, used for a variety of missions including remote explosive obstacle counter measures (EOCM) from a distance. Soldiers are being trained as ‘train the trainers’ and will bring these robots back to their home units where they will in turn train their peers. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)