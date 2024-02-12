Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 444 ENG CO. (CEC) Combined Engineer Clearance-Infantry. Robot Training February 14th-15th, 2023

Soldiers from the 680 ENG CO CEC/I, are here at the 99th RD New Equipment Fielding Site training with robots issued to them from the Fort Leonard Wood Robotics University. These robots are lightweight, packable, unmanned systems, used for a variety of missions including remote explosive obstacle counter measures (EOCM) from a distance. Soldiers are being trained as ‘train the trainers’ and will bring these robots back to their home units where they will in turn train their peers. (Video provided by the (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913102
|VIRIN:
|240215-A-IE493-6348
|Filename:
|DOD_110130802
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
