Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWF CITEP Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by KP MURPHY 

    DoD CIO

    DoD Cyber Exchange Programs Cyber Information Technology Exchange Program (CITEP) - Testimonial from a CITEP participant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 11:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913097
    VIRIN: 240201-O-UK622-1059
    Filename: DOD_110130691
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWF CITEP Interview, by KP MURPHY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber Exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT