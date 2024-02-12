NDW Solid Curtain Wrap Up Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



That's a wrap for Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2024!



A resounding Bravo Zulu to our dedicated security personnel, adept safety and training officers, fleet and family support staff, and all those who meticulously planned and executed this essential annual force protection exercise.

We are also most thankful to our tenant commands and the surrounding communities for your patience and support throughout these past two weeks. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)