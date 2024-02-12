Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDW Solid Curtain Wrap Up Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    That's a wrap for Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2024!

    A resounding Bravo Zulu to our dedicated security personnel, adept safety and training officers, fleet and family support staff, and all those who meticulously planned and executed this essential annual force protection exercise.
    We are also most thankful to our tenant commands and the surrounding communities for your patience and support throughout these past two weeks. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 11:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913093
    VIRIN: 240216-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110130634
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Solid Curtain Wrap Up Reel, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NDW
    Citadel Shield
    Solid Curtain
    CSSC 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT