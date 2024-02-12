That's a wrap for Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2024!
A resounding Bravo Zulu to our dedicated security personnel, adept safety and training officers, fleet and family support staff, and all those who meticulously planned and executed this essential annual force protection exercise.
We are also most thankful to our tenant commands and the surrounding communities for your patience and support throughout these past two weeks. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 11:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913093
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110130634
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NDW Solid Curtain Wrap Up Reel, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
