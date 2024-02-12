I'm an Engineer, of course!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District produced a series of humorous social media videos featuring their engineers across sharing some fun facts about themselves with the world. The Pittsburgh District has an important mission, but our engineers can have a little fun while getting the mission done!



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a world-class organization offering one of the most diverse mission sets in the federal government, delivering vital engineering solutions to secure the nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk. We are problem-solvers—always looking for the next challenge and a better way to deliver our mission.





Our team is made up of some of the nation’s best engineers, scientists and leaders. USACE is one of the largest employers of STEM disciplines in the Federal Government. We employ more than 11,000 engineers, 495 architects, nearly 400 geologists, 180 archeologists and about 120 chemists.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)