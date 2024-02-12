Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I'm an Engineer, of course!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District produced a series of humorous social media videos featuring their engineers across sharing some fun facts about themselves with the world. The Pittsburgh District has an important mission, but our engineers can have a little fun while getting the mission done!

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a world-class organization offering one of the most diverse mission sets in the federal government, delivering vital engineering solutions to secure the nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk. We are problem-solvers—always looking for the next challenge and a better way to deliver our mission.


    Our team is made up of some of the nation’s best engineers, scientists and leaders. USACE is one of the largest employers of STEM disciplines in the Federal Government. We employ more than 11,000 engineers, 495 architects, nearly 400 geologists, 180 archeologists and about 120 chemists.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913090
    VIRIN: 240216-O-TI382-1891
    Filename: DOD_110130486
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I'm an Engineer, of course!, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    social media
    USACE
    Engineer
    Pittsburgh District
    fun facts
    Of Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT