On top of OP Andrews, on February 14th, these students embarked on their culminating training exercise (CTE). CPT Ryaan Villagomez, the Bravo Battery Commander, coordinated a demonstration with the C-UAS school house and drone pilots, allowing these #Redlegs to take their CTE to the next level!
Innovation meets firepower, right on the battlefield!
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 10:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913089
|VIRIN:
|240214-D-NU467-9852
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110130479
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13F Drone Demonstration, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
