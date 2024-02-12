Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13F Drone Demonstration

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On top of OP Andrews, on February 14th, these students embarked on their culminating training exercise (CTE). CPT Ryaan Villagomez, the Bravo Battery Commander, coordinated a demonstration with the C-UAS school house and drone pilots, allowing these #Redlegs to take their CTE to the next level!

    Innovation meets firepower, right on the battlefield!

    This work, 13F Drone Demonstration, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

