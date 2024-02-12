Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army NATO celebrates Black History Month

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.15.2024

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army NATO celebrated Black History Month Feb. 15 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany with singing, dancing, a guest speaker and a potluck luncheon. Today’s Army stands on the tradition of patriotism and selfless service of Black Soldiers. Recognizing diversity as a leadership competency enables the Army to harness the unique attributes of our all-volunteer force to fight and win our nation’s wars. #blackhistorymonth

    Watch the full one hour video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqDUdtWgeP4

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 09:30
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE

