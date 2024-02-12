U.S. Army NATO celebrates Black History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army NATO celebrated Black History Month Feb. 15 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany with singing, dancing, a guest speaker and a potluck luncheon. Today’s Army stands on the tradition of patriotism and selfless service of Black Soldiers. Recognizing diversity as a leadership competency enables the Army to harness the unique attributes of our all-volunteer force to fight and win our nation’s wars. #blackhistorymonth



Watch the full one hour video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqDUdtWgeP4