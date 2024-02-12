U.S. Army NATO celebrates Black History Month

U.S. Army NATO celebrated Black History Month Feb. 15 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany with singing, dancing, a guest speaker and a potluck luncheon. Today’s Army stands on the tradition of patriotism and selfless service of Black Soldiers. Recognizing diversity as a leadership competency enables the Army to harness the unique attributes of our all-volunteer force to fight and win our nation’s wars. #blackhistorymonth
Watch the full one hour video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqDUdtWgeP4
|02.15.2024
|02.16.2024 09:30
|Video Productions
|913084
|240216-A-QI808-1000
|240216
|DOD_110130449
|00:00:59
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|1
|1
