    Accelerating Care Transformation

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Ronald Mooney 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    Col. John Taylor's introductory video to the Martin Army Community Hospital (MACH) staff concerning MACH being a venture site for the Accelerating Care Transformation and the My Military Health suite of programs.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 12:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913083
    VIRIN: 240206-A-XD829-7639
    Filename: DOD_110130446
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating Care Transformation, by Ronald Mooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #betteratMartin

