    Focus Forward: Episode One - Consumable Hubs

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to Focus Forward - a glimpse into the amazing work being done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard by our teammates. In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman stops by Shop 99, part of the Code 990 Temporary Services Department, to check out one of our consumable hubs that have been stood up across the waterfront.

    Material and tools is one of the biggest components our folks need in order to serve our mission. As part of our Shipyard Performance Improvement Plan, improving our support to the workforce and ability to execute work, these consumable hubs create a one-stop shop close to the job sites for our employees to be able to gather what they need – when they need it.

    #NNSY #FocusForward #PressForwardTeam

    Filmed and Edited by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Additional Filming and Graphics by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Episode Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)

    Focus Forward Logo by Justin Debraux, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 06:31
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Focus Forward

