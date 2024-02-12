Focus Forward: Episode One - Consumable Hubs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to Focus Forward - a glimpse into the amazing work being done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard by our teammates. In this episode, Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman stops by Shop 99, part of the Code 990 Temporary Services Department, to check out one of our consumable hubs that have been stood up across the waterfront.



Material and tools is one of the biggest components our folks need in order to serve our mission. As part of our Shipyard Performance Improvement Plan, improving our support to the workforce and ability to execute work, these consumable hubs create a one-stop shop close to the job sites for our employees to be able to gather what they need – when they need it.



Filmed and Edited by Dan Rusnak, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Additional Filming and Graphics by Ryan Hill, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Episode Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist (Code 1160)



Focus Forward Logo by Justin Debraux, Visual Information Specialist, Shipyard Visual Design Center (Code 1165)