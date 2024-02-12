Soil Sample Collection Conducted at Pu'uloa Range Training Facility

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jeffry Hart, Director of Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD) discusses the process of collecting soil samples from the shoreline of the Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, HI, Feb. 15, 2024. The ECPD worked alongside the University of Hawaii, Brigham Young University - Hawaii, and Hawaii State Department of Health Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response personnel to collect soil samples from across the 3,000-foot-long shoreline of the training facility that pose the greatest potential for off-site contaminant migration. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 23:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913055
|VIRIN:
|240215-M-KR392-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110130199
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KAILUA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
