    Dry Dock 1 Flooding

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Dry Dock 1 Flooding in preparation for caisson maintenance.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913051
    VIRIN: 231027-N-HO944-3001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110130118
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dry Dock 1 Flooding, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    Dry Dock 1

