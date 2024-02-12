AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913048" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Early aviation history has many connections to the Dayton, Ohio area, and through a series of events and the needs for the United States, modern Air Force development and procurement also maintained a presence in the region, with far-reaching consequences.



In this “Leadership Log,” Historian Kevin Rusnak guides listeners through aviation’s roots in Ohio, how world events impacted the U.S. Army’s aviation efforts, and how a burgeoning Air Force created and evolved its support, technical and acquisition abilities to serve challenges of the Cold War era. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)