Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Early aviation history has many connections to the Dayton, Ohio area, and through a series of events and the needs for the United States, modern Air Force development and procurement also maintained a presence in the region, with far-reaching consequences.

    In this “Leadership Log,” Historian Kevin Rusnak guides listeners through aviation’s roots in Ohio, how world events impacted the U.S. Army’s aviation efforts, and how a burgeoning Air Force created and evolved its support, technical and acquisition abilities to serve challenges of the Cold War era. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913048
    VIRIN: 240215-O-OD898-2000
    Filename: DOD_110130069
    Length: 00:51:34
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 107: A history of AFLCMC's predecessors, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold War
    acquisition
    World War II
    USAF
    aviation history
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT