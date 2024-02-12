Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEO Emergency Evacuation Procedures

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.16.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    An informational video spot produced for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community giving a summary of the emergency evacuation procedures during Non-combatant Evacuation Operations, or NEO. NEO are ordered or authorized departures of civilian noncombatants to a designated safe haven; which can be triggered by various circumstances, including civil unrest, military uprisings, environmental concerns, or natural disasters. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:53
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    TAGS

    NEO
    evacuations
    non-combatants
    emergency evacuation center

