NEO Emergency Evacuation Procedures

An informational video spot produced for the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo community giving a summary of the emergency evacuation procedures during Non-combatant Evacuation Operations, or NEO. NEO are ordered or authorized departures of civilian noncombatants to a designated safe haven; which can be triggered by various circumstances, including civil unrest, military uprisings, environmental concerns, or natural disasters. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 20:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|913046
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-AZ382-5761
|Filename:
|DOD_110130062
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
