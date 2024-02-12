Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Americans and the Arts: SSgt Heard

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Camryn Heard, 15th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, shares her original paintings for Black History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2024. Heard shared that her paintings provide her with a connection to her heritage and a way to relax. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 18:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913042
    VIRIN: 240215-F-GM429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110129881
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: HI, US

    Black History Month
    15th Wing
    BHM
    African Americans and the Arts

