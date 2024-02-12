Staff Sgt. Camryn Heard, 15th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, shares her original paintings for Black History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2024. Heard shared that her paintings provide her with a connection to her heritage and a way to relax. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 18:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913042
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-GM429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110129881
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, African Americans and the Arts: SSgt Heard, by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT