African Americans and the Arts: SSgt Heard

Staff Sgt. Camryn Heard, 15th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resource management noncommissioned officer in charge, shares her original paintings for Black History Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 15, 2024. Heard shared that her paintings provide her with a connection to her heritage and a way to relax. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)