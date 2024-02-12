JTF-RH Defuels Residual Fuel At Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Members in support of Joint Task Force-Red Hill (TF-RH) attach and secure a fuel line to continue defueling residual fuel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 13, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH's processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)
|02.13.2024
|02.15.2024 18:17
|B-Roll
|HI, US
