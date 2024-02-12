Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief, delivers his first message to AER officers stationed around the globe. Grinston retired, August 2023, after 29 years of Army service and served as the 16th sergeant major of the Army.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913034
|VIRIN:
|240102-A-DS387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110129732
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|JASPER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tony Grinston named CEO of AER, by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT