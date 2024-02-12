Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tony Grinston named CEO of AER

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Video by Kap Kim and Sean Ryan

    Army Emergency Relief

    Tony Grinston, CEO of Army Emergency Relief, delivers his first message to AER officers stationed around the globe. Grinston retired, August 2023, after 29 years of Army service and served as the 16th sergeant major of the Army.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913034
    VIRIN: 240102-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110129732
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Hometown: JASPER, AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    #Tony Grinston #Sergeant Major of the Army #U.S. Army #Army Emergency Relief #AER #AER Annual Campai

