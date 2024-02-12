Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The finance office makes Tyndall AFB's mission possible

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Tyndall finance office ensures Base operations are funded and Airmen are financially taken care of at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913013
    VIRIN: 240215-F-HV886-5001
    Filename: DOD_110129107
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FL, US

    money
    finance
    Tyndall AFB
    325 cpts

