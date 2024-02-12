Video of Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Terry Troutman, Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, speaks about the importance of Black History Month during an interview held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2023. Troutman is responsible for advancing the Georgia ANG's diversity and inclusion mission to attract, recruit, develop and retain a high quality, diverse total force, ensuring a culture of inclusion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)