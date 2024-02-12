U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Terry Troutman, Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, speaks about the importance of Black History Month during an interview held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2023. Troutman is responsible for advancing the Georgia ANG's diversity and inclusion mission to attract, recruit, develop and retain a high quality, diverse total force, ensuring a culture of inclusion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 13:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913012
|VIRIN:
|230215-Z-BZ327-1500
|Filename:
|DOD_110129091
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Video of Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT