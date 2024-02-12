Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video of Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Terry Troutman, Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, speaks about the importance of Black History Month during an interview held at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2023. Troutman is responsible for advancing the Georgia ANG's diversity and inclusion mission to attract, recruit, develop and retain a high quality, diverse total force, ensuring a culture of inclusion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 913012
    VIRIN: 230215-Z-BZ327-1500
    Filename: DOD_110129091
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    This work, Video of Georgia Air National Guard Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GoANG
    GoGuard

