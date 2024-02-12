12 Initiatives: Veteran Affairs Partnership Expansion

U.S. Navy Capt. Carlos Williams, director of National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, introduces the Veteran Affairs Partnership Expansion Initiative. This initiative is part of Walter Reed's 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges. (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913011
|VIRIN:
|240205-D-HU234-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110129085
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
