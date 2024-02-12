U.S. - U.K. Sea-Based Strategic Defense through the Joint Steering Task Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director of the U.S. Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, and U.K. Navy Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlin, Chief Strategic Systems Executive for the U.K. Navy, explain the importance of the U.S. and U.K.'s historic relationship in sharing strategic defense technology for the two nations' submarine forces during the 200th Joint Steering Task Group meeting at the submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)