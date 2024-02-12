U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director of the U.S. Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, and U.K. Navy Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlin, Chief Strategic Systems Executive for the U.K. Navy, explain the importance of the U.S. and U.K.'s historic relationship in sharing strategic defense technology for the two nations' submarine forces during the 200th Joint Steering Task Group meeting at the submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 13:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913007
|VIRIN:
|240201-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110128954
|Length:
|00:05:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. - U.K. Sea-Based Strategic Defense through the Joint Steering Task Group , by Austin Rooney and PO2 Tyler Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT