    U.S. - U.K. Sea-Based Strategic Defense through the Joint Steering Task Group

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney and Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Wheaton

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe, Director of the U.S. Navy's Strategic Systems Programs, and U.K. Navy Rear Admiral Robbie Lauchlin, Chief Strategic Systems Executive for the U.K. Navy, explain the importance of the U.S. and U.K.'s historic relationship in sharing strategic defense technology for the two nations' submarine forces during the 200th Joint Steering Task Group meeting at the submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913007
    VIRIN: 240201-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_110128954
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: US

    Submaraine Force
    Allies & Partners
    United Kingdom (British)
    Fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBN)
    Trident II (D-5) nuclear missile/Trident Fleet Ballistic Missile

