    USACRC Safety SHort - Motorcycle Curves and Cornering

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by JE Snowden and Angela Grice

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Motorcycle (PMV-2) Curves and Cornering
    To prevent a mishap while cornering:​
    - Slow down before you enter the turn; look as far ahead as possible through the turn.​

    - Corner within your skill limits. Aggressive cornering is a major cause of crashes.​

    - Keep your feet on the pegs, and grip the gas tank with your knees.​

    - Lean with the motorcycle; don’t try to sit perpendicular to the road while the motorcycle is leaning over.​

    - Keep an even throttle through the turn, or even accelerate a little bit.​

    For more information visit safety.army.mil

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 913006
    VIRIN: 240207-A-XQ873-7384
    Filename: DOD_110128953
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    This work, USACRC Safety SHort - Motorcycle Curves and Cornering , by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

