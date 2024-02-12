USACRC Safety SHort - Motorcycle Curves and Cornering

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Motorcycle (PMV-2) Curves and Cornering

To prevent a mishap while cornering:​

- Slow down before you enter the turn; look as far ahead as possible through the turn.​



- Corner within your skill limits. Aggressive cornering is a major cause of crashes.​



- Keep your feet on the pegs, and grip the gas tank with your knees.​



- Lean with the motorcycle; don’t try to sit perpendicular to the road while the motorcycle is leaning over.​



- Keep an even throttle through the turn, or even accelerate a little bit.​



For more information visit safety.army.mil



