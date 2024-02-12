USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Motorcycle (PMV-2) Curves and Cornering
To prevent a mishap while cornering:
- Slow down before you enter the turn; look as far ahead as possible through the turn.
- Corner within your skill limits. Aggressive cornering is a major cause of crashes.
- Keep your feet on the pegs, and grip the gas tank with your knees.
- Lean with the motorcycle; don’t try to sit perpendicular to the road while the motorcycle is leaning over.
- Keep an even throttle through the turn, or even accelerate a little bit.
For more information visit safety.army.mil
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|913006
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-XQ873-7384
|Filename:
|DOD_110128953
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACRC Safety SHort - Motorcycle Curves and Cornering , by JE Snowden and Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
