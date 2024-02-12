USACRC Safety Short - Open Water Swimming

USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Open Water Swimming
Swimming in open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, and the ocean) is harder than in a pool. People tire faster and get into trouble more quickly. A person can go under water in a murky lake, making them very hard to find, or be swept away in currents.
Swim in a designated swimming area (preferably one with a life-guard lifeguard) especially if you are not a strong swimmer.
Never swim alone – if you get into a bad situation, you will have someone there to help you and/or call for help.
Know what beach warning flags mean and never ignore them – these flags are there to protect you.
Know the weather and water conditions – never swim when there is thunder or lightening or if the water temperature is low – cold water increases your risk of hypothermia and drowning.
Be cautious of sudden drop-offs in lakes and rivers. People who can't swim or aren't strong swimmers have slipped into deeper water and drowned.
Never dive into water that is murky or if you do not know the depth – water levels and underwater terrain change over time and there may be obstructions or debris under the water that you are unaware of.
Know how to deal with currents and rip tides, some currents can flow under the water’s surface and aren’t visible – if caught in a rip tide, swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current’s pull.
Stay sober when on or in the water. Alcohol and other drugs increase the effects of weather, temperature, and wave action.
Please visit: https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Sports-and-Recreation/Water-Safety
