IDT eligibility and point of contact updates

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Kaitlin Kassal, staff judge advocate, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks on updates to inactive duty training (IDT) eligibility and points of contact at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb 8, 2024. IDT reimbursement is a program set in place to financially aid Marines who travel a significant distance to attend their mandatory drill duties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)
This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain) and the following copyrighted locations by permission or license:
By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:
"Monarch Butterflies by Sarah the Instrumentalist" / https://stock.adobe.com/
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|913001
|VIRIN:
|240110-M-VB811-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110128925
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
