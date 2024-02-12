IDT eligibility and point of contact updates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Kaitlin Kassal, staff judge advocate, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks on updates to inactive duty training (IDT) eligibility and points of contact at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb 8, 2024. IDT reimbursement is a program set in place to financially aid Marines who travel a significant distance to attend their mandatory drill duties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)



This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain) and the following copyrighted locations by permission or license:



By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Monarch Butterflies by Sarah the Instrumentalist" / https://stock.adobe.com/