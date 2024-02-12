Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IDT eligibility and point of contact updates

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Kaitlin Kassal, staff judge advocate, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks on updates to inactive duty training (IDT) eligibility and points of contact at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Feb 8, 2024. IDT reimbursement is a program set in place to financially aid Marines who travel a significant distance to attend their mandatory drill duties. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    This video includes video clips from Marine Forces Reserve archive (copyright free, public domain) and the following copyrighted locations by permission or license:

    By License - This video contains audio from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Monarch Butterflies by Sarah the Instrumentalist" / https://stock.adobe.com/

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 13:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 913001
    VIRIN: 240110-M-VB811-1005
    Filename: DOD_110128925
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MARFORRES
    Marine Forces Reserve
    reimbursement
    IDT
    Inactive Duty Training
    travel cost

