SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Reoptimizing for Great Power Competition

This week's look Around the Air Force highlight the announcement of the sweeping changes in the Department of the Air Force to reshape, refocus, and reoptimize the Air Force and Space Force to ensure continued supremacy in those domains while also better posturing the services to deter and, if necessary, prevail in an era of Great Power Competition.