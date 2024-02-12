99th ERS Flight Operations - Aerospace Physiology Support Detachment

Members of 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., currently deployed to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at RAF Fairford, England, conduct normal flight preparation and operations on the U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 02, 2024. The 99th ERS's aerospace physiology support detachment maintain full-pressure suits necessary for U-2 Dragon Lady pilots to safely operate in altitudes of 70,000+ feet. The teamwork between U-2 pilots and aerospace physiology technicians enables the 99th ERS mission of providing imagery, surveillance and reconnaissance to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 12:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|912998
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-KS661-5074
|Filename:
|DOD_110128894
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Hometown:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
