99th ERS Flight Operations - Aerospace Physiology Support Detachment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912998" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., currently deployed to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at RAF Fairford, England, conduct normal flight preparation and operations on the U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 02, 2024. The 99th ERS's aerospace physiology support detachment maintain full-pressure suits necessary for U-2 Dragon Lady pilots to safely operate in altitudes of 70,000+ feet. The teamwork between U-2 pilots and aerospace physiology technicians enables the 99th ERS mission of providing imagery, surveillance and reconnaissance to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)