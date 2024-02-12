AER Pentagon Victims Scholarship Program

Army kids are masters at adapting and overcoming adversity, and that is no surprise to the Army Families who raise them.
Meet Marissa Lemar, the daughter of two former Soldiers, one of whom was critically injured in the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon. Her childhood was spent watching her Army parents lead Soldiers and, later, overcome odds in the face of tragedy. She is also a proud recipient of #ArmyEmergencyRelief’s Pentagon Victims Scholarship Program, which was established to ensure dependent spouses and children of Soldiers killed or injured on 9/11 could complete their college educations.
Learn how Marissa is using her experiences and why she is thankful for all the opportunities that came her way.
