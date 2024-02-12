Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AER Pentagon Victims Scholarship Program

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Kap Kim and Amanda Stairrett

    Army Emergency Relief

    Army kids are masters at adapting and overcoming adversity, and that is no surprise to the Army Families who raise them.
    Meet Marissa Lemar, the daughter of two former Soldiers, one of whom was critically injured in the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon. Her childhood was spent watching her Army parents lead Soldiers and, later, overcome odds in the face of tragedy. She is also a proud recipient of #ArmyEmergencyRelief’s Pentagon Victims Scholarship Program, which was established to ensure dependent spouses and children of Soldiers killed or injured on 9/11 could complete their college educations.
    Learn how Marissa is using her experiences and why she is thankful for all the opportunities that came her way.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912996
    VIRIN: 240118-A-DS387-1001
    Filename: DOD_110128889
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Resilience and Readiness
